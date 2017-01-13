During a House speech on Thursday by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), C-SPAN was knocked off the air by Russia Today, an English-language network run by the Russian government. Think Progress reported that around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Waters was delivering a speech in which she questioned whether the Trump administration’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can be trusted to act impartially with regards to Russia.
C-SPAN broadcast of anti-Russia speech by Dem congresswoman knocked off the air and replaced by Russian state TV
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment