Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1421 Seeds: 15320 Comments: 82798 Since: Oct 2008

C-SPAN broadcast of anti-Russia speech by Dem congresswoman knocked off the air and replaced by Russian state TV

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:37 AM
Discuss:

During a House speech on Thursday by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), C-SPAN was knocked off the air by Russia Today, an English-language network run by the Russian government. Think Progress reported that around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Waters was delivering a speech in which she questioned whether the Trump administration’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can be trusted to act impartially with regards to Russia.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor