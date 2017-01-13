Missouri Lawmaker Would Love To Lend You His Gun When You Visit The Capitol

A GOP state representative in Missouri is offering to lend out guns to visitors to the state Capitol who are barred from bringing in their own firearms. Rep. Nick Marshall announced his offer Wednesday on Facebook. He put a sign with a similar message on his office door. "Effective immediately, any constituent of mine with a CCW that was not allowed to bring his firearm into the Capitol may stop by my office and borrow one for the duration of the visit," Marshall's Facebook post read.