A 12 Year-Old Just Held A 13-Year-Old At Gunpoint Over Chicken Nuggets

View Original Article: occupydemocrats.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:24 AM
What does a young man do these days when he wants a Chicken McNugget? He certainly doesn’t pull out a gun on the Lexington Avenue Subway, for that gun might get slapped away by a young women, and he would end his week in handcuffs. Perplexingly this is exactly what happened in New York City Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. Citing police reports, The News writes that a 13-year-old girl from Harlem had a gun put to her head on the 103rd Street Lexington Avenue subway platform. Her bounty? A Chicken McNugget.

