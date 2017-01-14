I can't reach out to Brexiters anymore - they're destroying this country

I'm not sure what's been worst about the Brexit process so far. The inability of the prime minister to be direct, or transparent, with the country; the laughably low quality of cabinet ministers central to the task - a laughter that always rings hollow, given we are now represented on the world stage by a serial liar and buffoon; the continual rhetorical attacks on key British values and institutions by the now-victorious Leavers; the endless, mindless demands for empty-headed positivity by people who never cared, or knew, about the colossal damage Brexit would cause; the staggeringly incurious columns written by people demanding I should 'understand' Leave voters, none of whom have ever shown the slightest interest in understanding me; or the fact that the country is going to make itself poorer, smaller, less tolerant, weaker, a pitiful stunted lump of a thing, because people were upset that they once heard Polish being spoken on a bus.

Worst of all is the overblown hand-wringing insincerity of people who call themselves 'Liberal Leavers'. There was never going to be a Liberal Brexit - they were mere gloss, a coating of faint respectability on a project dominated by populists, nativists and the downright rotten of British politics.