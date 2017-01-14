People could buy handguns in Nebraska without a background check or paper trail under a legislative proposal offered Friday.
State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said he introduced Legislative Bill 370 in the interest of promoting freedom.
“I believe we need some freedoms in how we purchase things,” he said, adding that several people have talked with him about the issue.
Bill would allow people to buy handguns in Nebraska without a background check
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:27 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment