Kentucky is going to ban having sex with your cat

There are ten states in the US where Bestiality – engaging in sexual activity with an animal – is not illegal.

However, that number will soon go down to nine, as the state of Kentucky is looking to outlaw the practice.

A new bill, proposed by House Representative Wesley Morgan would make ‘sexual assault’ of a dog or a cat a criminal act.

