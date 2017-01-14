There are ten states in the US where Bestiality – engaging in sexual activity with an animal – is not illegal.
However, that number will soon go down to nine, as the state of Kentucky is looking to outlaw the practice.
A new bill, proposed by House Representative Wesley Morgan would make ‘sexual assault’ of a dog or a cat a criminal act.
Kentucky is going to ban having sex with your cat
