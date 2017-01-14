GOP Legislators Take Aim at Church-State Separation

While many of us have been absorbed in the media spectacle surrounding all things Trump, the religious right in Texas has been busy laying out its agenda for the 2017 legislative session — redoubling its efforts to breach Thomas Jefferson’s wall of separation between church and state.

Legislators, of course, are entitled to their own religious convictions, as much as anyone else. What they cannot do — according to the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause and subsequent judicial interpretation — is make public policy that, as then-Supreme Court Justice David Souter wrote, prefers “one religion to another, or religion to irreligion.” Yet several of the bills to be considered in the 2017 Legislature appear to do just that.