Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1426 Seeds: 15342 Comments: 82899 Since: Oct 2008

Abortion Care Will Be First-Degree Murder in Idaho If This GOP Lawmaker Gets His Way

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - Rewire
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Pregnant people who receive abortion care and the doctors who perform the procedure would face first-degree murder charges under a forthcoming bill by a Republican lawmaker in Idaho.

First-degree murder in Idaho carries a sentence of life imprisonment or death.

Draft language for the bill isn’t yet available, but its author said the legislation would carve out a single exception to the murder charges in cases where pregnant people’s lives are endangered.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor