Pregnant people who receive abortion care and the doctors who perform the procedure would face first-degree murder charges under a forthcoming bill by a Republican lawmaker in Idaho.
First-degree murder in Idaho carries a sentence of life imprisonment or death.
Draft language for the bill isn’t yet available, but its author said the legislation would carve out a single exception to the murder charges in cases where pregnant people’s lives are endangered.
Abortion Care Will Be First-Degree Murder in Idaho If This GOP Lawmaker Gets His Way
