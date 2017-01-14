The author of the 'fake news' dossier on Trump's ties to Russia is looking increasingly credible

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday declared the author of the bombshell dossier on his potential ties to Russia a "failed spy" on Friday. Christopher Steele's former colleagues and friends beg to differ.

In fact, there has been an avalanche of support for Steele's credentials in the British press over the past two days, the cumulative effect of which has been to add credibility to the unproven allegations against the US president-elect.