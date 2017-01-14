VP Joe Biden was going to sell his home to afford his son's cancer care—until Obama stopped him

In the debate over health care costs, we often use the average Joe as an example for how necessary laws like the Affordable Care Act are. But in this case, it’s another Joe—the Vice President of the United States of America—who shows us just how ridiculously expensive and inaccessible health care can be.

In an interview this week, Biden talks about his love for his friend Obama. But this isn’t just a story about friendship. The VP shows us just how badly we need to keep the ACA when he shares how Obama supported him while his son was dying of cancer.