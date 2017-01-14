Rep. John Lewis: Trump Is Not 'A Legitimate President' (VIDEO)

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is not attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. He told NBC’s Chuck Todd:

“I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

He also said:

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don’t plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in the Congress.”