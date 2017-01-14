Activist Shaun King has written a damning response to a conservative Arizona bill, proposed by Rep. Bob Thorpe, that will ban discussions of racial, gender, and class justice from college campuses.
Coming from the party of “small government” and “free speech,” this is a blatant example of oppressive censorship. The bill will pull at least 10% of state government funding from any college that offers a class or hosts an event that:
- Is designed primarily for a particular ethnic group.
- Promotes division, resentment, or social justice toward a race, gender, or social class.
- Advocates solidarity based on ethnicity.
Arizona Republican Just Filed A Bill To Ban Discussion of White Privilege From Colleges
