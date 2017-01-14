A CIA director who's waiting for the Rapture

One of the many side stories that has gotten lost in the chaos of the Trump transition is the fact that far-right Islamophobe Frank Gaffney has been serving as a foreign policy adviser. Considering Donald Trump’s views about Muslims, this isn’t too surprising. Trump’s shallow understanding of the issue of Islamist extremism has obviously been gleaned from the right-wing fever swamps and Gaffney owns that end of the bog. (The Southern Poverty Law Center has the full Gaffney dossier here.)But with all the excitement over Trump’s various mounting scandals, Gaffney’s influence has flown under the radar, at least until this week, That’s when one of his close associates went up to Capitol Hill to testify at his CIA director confirmation hearing. That’s right, Trump’s nominee to run the Central Intelligence Agency, Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas, is a Gaffney guy.