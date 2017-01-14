Newsvine

Jeff Sessions: Non-religious people shouldn't be in government because they 'can't ascertain truth'

As the media blitz over president-elect Donald Trump‘s constant badgering of the truth continues, it’s easy to forget that lurking in the background of his upcoming presidency is the shadow of the extreme Religious Right, most notably personified in Trump’s pick for Vice President, Mike Pence.

In addition, the media blitz over Trump’s  nominee for Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ alleged racist past also eclipses his apparent religious extremism.

Jay Michaelson of The Daily Beast recalls a speech Sessions gave after receiving an award from far-right activist David Horowitz, where he claimed that “freedom of speech” depends on one’s ability to ascertain “the truth.”

