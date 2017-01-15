Conn. Republican arrested for grabbing woman's genitals — his lawyer says it was 'a playful gesture'

A local Republican politician in Connecticut was arrested for allegedly pinching a female employee’s genitals, reports the Westport Daily Voice.

Christopher von Keyserling, 71, was arrested Wednesday in Greenwich Town Hall and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He was released on a $2,500 bond and given a court date of Jan. 25.

Von Keyserling has served on the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting board since 1985.