Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1429 Seeds: 15347 Comments: 82940 Since: Oct 2008

Hyperpartisan Sites And Facebook Pages Are Publishing False Stories And Conspiracy Theories About Angela Merkel

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - BuzzFeed News
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an onslaught of negative and misleading stories from right-wing media outlets and conspiracy theories spread by fringe websites that publish fake news, a BuzzFeed News analysis has found.

Driving the popularity of anti-Merkel content on social media are primarily hyperpartisan and far-right groups that are trying to discredit the German chancellor ahead of this year’s election. These groups, which play a major role in helping propagate negative stories with misleading headlines, are increasingly focused on Merkel’s liberal stance on the refugee crisis. The analysis showed that these stories were among the top-performing content about Merkel on social platforms last year, both in English and German languages.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor