There were secret same-sex weddings in the 16th century

Professor Gary Ferguson, a queer studies specialist at the University of Virginia, reveals the 450-year-old history of same-sex marriage.

A same-sex marriage ceremony in… Renaissance Rome?

In the late 16th century, the famous French essayist Michel de Montaigne wrote about two marriages between people of the same sex.

The first involved women in eastern France, the second a group of men in Rome. At the time, same-sex marriages were not recognized by religious or civil law, and sodomy – a term that included a wide range of sexual acts – was a crime. As a result, when those involved were discovered they were usually brought to trial and punished, sometimes by death.