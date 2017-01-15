Fragile Internet Racists In Turmoil Over Black Lady Liberty Coin

Earlier today, the U.S. Mint announced that, for the first time, a woman of color would be depicted as Lady Liberty on a piece of currency — a $100 coin. While it doesn’t do much to take the sting out of having Donald Trump as president, it’s still a really pretty coin, even if you probably cannot spend it anywhere.

Of course, as we all know, there are a lot of racist white people out there who are incredibly sensitive about fictional characters they believe are white being portrayed as people of color. You may recall the time Megyn Kelly felt the need to assure all the children that Santa Claus was white.