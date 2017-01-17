America Didn't Deserve Michelle Obama

I forgot exactly where we were in Pittsburgh.

Maybe driving from the Target in East Liberty to the YMCA in the Mexican War Streets. Or, perhaps, at my wife’s grandmother’s house in the Hill District, eating smothered turkey burgers with smoked kale greens and washing them down with Pineapple Faygo. But I do remember who I was with: my wife and my 11-year-old niece, the oldest daughter of my wife’s sister.

More importantly, I remember who we were talking about (Michelle Obama), and I remember it dawning on me that my niece’s only point of reference for a first lady is Michelle Obama. As long as she’s been intellectually mature enough to realize that there is a such a thing as a president and a first lady, they’ve been black.