Republican Mayor CAUGHT ON TAPE Calling Black People 'Chimps' And Women 'Dried-Up C*nts' (VIDEO)

On Monday, leaked audio recordings came to light exposing Warren, Michigan Mayor Jim Fouts (R) as a hate-filled sexist racist who thinks black people look like “chimps” and that all women become “dried-up c*nts.”

Motor City Muckraker obtained and released the most recent recordings of the controversial mayor on Monday. In one recording, Fouts is heard mocking the appearance of an African American woman and her child, casually comparing all black people to “chimps.”