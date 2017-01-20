The New Appeasers: Liberals cosying up to Trump and Farage will never be forgiven if democracy falls

Remember appeasement? Neville Chamberlain who believed Adolf Hitler's falsehoods and promised "peace in our time"? Or more recently Tony Blair's undertaking that he would absolutely support George W Bush's wars? Both men have been much reviled for kowtowing to hard men and big power. That was back then. Appeasement is now the "new norm", pragmatism, realpolitik. Judgement and moral principles are just so 2016. With Trump in power and hard Brexit revving up, only utopians and fools struggle against the inevitable. The rest are smarter, more strategic.