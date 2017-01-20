'Official Bible Believers' Rail Against Islam At Trump Inauguration

As hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stood in the gray chill Friday morning waiting to enter the National Mall to witness his swearing-in as president, they were greeted by a delegation of a group calling themselves the "official bible believers."

"Who wants to be run by a woman?" group leader Ruben Israel (pictured), a stocky bald man wearing a "Jesus Is Lord" shirt, yelled into a bullhorn. "There's nothing wrong with having a male president, folks. The winner puts his hand on the Bible. That's the theme for today."