Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1436 Seeds: 15357 Comments: 83044 Since: Oct 2008

'Official Bible Believers' Rail Against Islam At Trump Inauguration

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stood in the gray chill Friday morning waiting to enter the National Mall to witness his swearing-in as president, they were greeted by a delegation of a group calling themselves the "official bible believers."

"Who wants to be run by a woman?" group leader Ruben Israel (pictured), a stocky bald man wearing a "Jesus Is Lord" shirt, yelled into a bullhorn. "There's nothing wrong with having a male president, folks. The winner puts his hand on the Bible. That's the theme for today."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor