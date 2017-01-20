The Economist's new cover is 'tremendous'

The article questions what Donald Trump is likely to achieve in power, and how he will be perceived by the citizens of United States and beyond.

It explains:

It is extraordinary how little American voters and the world at large feel they know about what Mr Trump intends.

Those who back him are awaiting the biggest shake-up in Washington, DC, in half a century—though their optimism is an act of faith.

Those who oppose him are convinced there will be chaos and ruin on an epoch-changing scale—though their despair is guesswork. All that just about everyone can agree on is that Mr Trump promises to be an entirely new sort of American president. The question is, what sort?