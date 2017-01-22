Evidence Shows That The System Is Still Stacked Against Women

Sign at the march in London on Saturday 21st January 2017 Source

In a statement of the blindingly obvious, Donald Trump became President of the States, and de facto leader of the free world, on Friday. As we all know he beat the first female Presidential candidate of a major party in the Electoral College, so well done him, however we also all know that she SPANKED his bigly roundly butt in the popular vote. Yay, Hillary. Of the course the misogynist is still smearing his fake tan all over the White House, while the feminist is out in the cold.

It was really heartening to see millions of women, in their pink pussy hats, take to the streets across the world yesterday to remind the anti-women crowd of right wing nuts that have taken control for the moment that women cannot be ignored, and women will not be silenced. Sisters around the globe uniting together in a vocal call for parity and equality in all strata’s of society, but particularly in reference to women and leadership. This march took place with two events as the backdrop. Of course, the election of Donald Trump, Misogynist in Chief was the main motivator in giving voice to the assemblage we witnessed yesterday, however those marches also took place in a week that Davos, the World Economic Forum, took place in the Swiss Alps.

Davos 2017, bringing together the most preeminent movers and shakers in business, finance and governance to discuss the state of the world. Davos is probably most famous for its lack of self-awareness and self- congratulatory globalist world view and maybe that is why it is dominated by men? Our Prime Minister was in Davos, which makes sense as she is probably one of the most powerful women in politics worldwide at the moment, but she was there as one of a minority group as only a fifth of the delegates were female.

In 2016 America voted for Donald Tramp. In 2017 you inaugurated him. In 2017, at the World Economic Forum, over 50% of the world population has only 20% representation. This is just two examples of how the system does not really like women very much from the last week.

Is the system still stacked against women? Of course it is. And it is about to get worse.