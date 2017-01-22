Canadians, French & British Denied Entry to the United States to attend Protest March

The Guardian is reporting that numerous Canadian, French and British citizens have been denied entry to the United States because they intended to join today’s anti-Trump protests. www.theguardian.com/…

At at least one border crossing, the first question they were asked by border patrol officers was “Are you anti- or pro-Trump?” They were also all seriously harassed. They were put into secondary inspection for hours, interrogated, fingerprinted, photographed, all their belongings and vehicles were pawed through, and they were told they would need visas to enter in the future.