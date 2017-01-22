Republican Puts Forward Bill To Take Away Voting Rights From Women But Men Are Cool (VIDEO)

A Texas Republican state representative has introduced legislation designed to make abortions in his state a felony, which means that any woman who has an abortion would lose their right to vote in Texas, for life.

Tony Tinderholt, a Tea Party-affiliated Republican from Arlington, Texas, argues that despite the fact abortion is still legal in his state, women who get them should be charged with felonies anyway. And of course, once the women are felons they would lose their right to vote. Not only their right to vote but their job prospects as a felon in Texas would be severely limited, almost guaranteeing that they live in poverty.