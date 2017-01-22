Americans treating every day without nuclear armageddon as a bonus

With President Trump now firmly ensconced in the White House, it seems that most Americans are now just taking things one day at a time, and if that day doesn’t bring nuclear holocaust then that’s a bonus.
“Well, he’s been President for 30 minutes or so and Washington isn’t already a radioactive wasteland,” said Simon Williams, a disgraceful liberal elite from Upper Manhattan, shortly after the inauguration.
“That’s better than I expected.”
