Americans treating every day without nuclear armageddon as a bonus

View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 4:47 AM
With President Trump now firmly ensconced in the White House, it seems that most Americans are now just taking things one day at a time, and if that day doesn’t bring nuclear holocaust then that’s a bonus.

“Well, he’s been President for 30 minutes or so and Washington isn’t already a radioactive wasteland,” said Simon Williams, a disgraceful liberal elite from Upper Manhattan, shortly after the inauguration.

“That’s better than I expected.”

