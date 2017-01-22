For eight years, right-wing activists have been making dire predictions about what President Obama would do during his time in office. Some have warned that the president will begin seizing guns and arresting critics any day now. More than a few worried that the president would invade Texas or organize his own private army for other nefarious purposes.
10 Right-Wing Predictions About Obama That Never Came True
