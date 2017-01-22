Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1438 Seeds: 15362 Comments: 83086 Since: Oct 2008

Stop saying identity politics caused Trump: It's a wildly unsophisticated analysis that ignores the fact that all politics is inflected by identity,

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Statesman Contents
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:05 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Look, I don't mean to be funny, but is there something in the water supply? When Mark Lilla wrote his jeremiad against "identity liberalism" in the New York Times, it was comprehensively picked over and rebutted. But this zombie take has risen again

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor