Look, I don't mean to be funny, but is there something in the water supply? When Mark Lilla wrote his jeremiad against "identity liberalism" in the New York Times, it was comprehensively picked over and rebutted. But this zombie take has risen again
Stop saying identity politics caused Trump: It's a wildly unsophisticated analysis that ignores the fact that all politics is inflected by identity,
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:05 AM
