The internet can't stop remixing this video of white supremacist Richard Spencer getting punched

Richard Spencer, the “dapper” poster boy for the resurgent “alt-right” movement, was in Washington D.C. on Friday for the inauguration of President Donald Trump, whose racist and xenophobic rhetoric aligns nicely with Spencer’s white nationalist worldview.

It was there that Spencer—in the midst of giving an on-the-street interview about the importance of Pepe, the cartoon frog—was assaulted by a masked bystander, who landed a solid bow to Spencer’s head before running away.