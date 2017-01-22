Why Stephen K. Bannon, Trump's Chief Strategist, Is So Dangerous for Black People

Stephan K. Bannon will be a name you will want to remember. He has the new president’s ear. He also has a messianic right-wing ideological belief system that makes him dangerous to Black people. Today, he begins his appointed role as Chief Strategist to President Donald Trump. Bannon, a Harvard Business School graduate, served as Trump’s chief executive officer during his presidential campaign. Prior to joining Trump’s campaign, Bannon was the executive chair of Breitbart News. Bannon described Breitbart News as a “platform for the alt-right.” The alt-right, as described by the Southern Poverty Law Center, “is a set of far-right ideologies, groups and individuals whose core belief is that ‘white identity’ is under attack by multicultural forces using ‘political correctness’ and ‘social justice’ to undermine white people and ‘their’ civilization. … Alt-righters eschew ‘establishment’ conservatism, skew young and embrace white ethnonationalism as a fundamental value.”