Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1441 Seeds: 15369 Comments: 83124 Since: Oct 2008

Trump tells CIA employees he may invade Iraq to take their oil

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAMERICAblog
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:19 AM
Discuss:

Donald Trump told employees at the CIA today, in a public speech, that he may invade Iraq again in order to take their oil.

Trump went to the CIA to ostensibly smooth things over after he recently compared the CIA to Nazi Germany, twice.

In his speech today, where he brought up the debunked conspiracy theory about Churchill’s bust, Trump went off about how upset he was that the US didn’t take Iraq’s oil fields when we last invaded.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor