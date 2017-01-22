Donald Trump told employees at the CIA today, in a public speech, that he may invade Iraq again in order to take their oil.
Trump went to the CIA to ostensibly smooth things over after he recently compared the CIA to Nazi Germany, twice.
In his speech today, where he brought up the debunked conspiracy theory about Churchill’s bust, Trump went off about how upset he was that the US didn’t take Iraq’s oil fields when we last invaded.
Trump tells CIA employees he may invade Iraq to take their oil
Sun Jan 22, 2017
