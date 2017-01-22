Can the Trump-Pence Administration Overturn Roe v. Wade?

The incoming Trump-Pence administration has promised to do everything in its power to overturn the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that decriminalized abortion on January 22, 1973. The paths to doing so are complicated, but the actions of a 115th Congress dominated by vehement anti-abortion legislators thus far confirm reproductive justice advocates' concerns that the right to end a pregnancy is in jeopardy.

Recent and current state legislatures have chipped away at the promise of Roe with a fervor never seen in our country's history: 338 restrictions have been passed since 2010. However, the right to choose has been protected at the federal level by the promise of a veto from President Obama. With that protection gone, advocates are bracing for approaches ranging from the already introduced complete ban on abortion to stacking Supreme Court vacancies with abortion opponents who could strike down Roe -- or even declare abortion illegal nationwide.