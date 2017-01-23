Father and son plan to use the Bible to defend themselves against charges of raping a 13-year-old girl

An Ohio man and his son are using the Bible to defend themselves in court against multiple charges of rape, kidnapping, and endangering children. Via the Washington Post, the Toledo Blade reports that 53-year-old Timothy Ciboro and his son, 28-year-old Esten Ciboro, have been allowed to use the Bible as their main piece of evidence to defend themselves against accusations that they kidnapped and raped underage girls at their home in Toledo, Ohio over the span of several years.