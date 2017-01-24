Texas lawmaker: Jailing women for abortion will make them 'more personally responsible' about sex

Texxas state Representative Tony Tinderholt hoped to http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/texas-women-who-get-abortions-would-lose-voting-rights-if-republican-lawmaker-has-his-way/" target="_blank">put women in jail and take away their voting rights if they had an abortion.

In an interview with the Texas Observer, the Republican lawmaker explained that women need to know there are “repercussions” for their actions.

“Right now, it’s real easy,” Tinderholt said. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”