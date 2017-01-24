Newsvine

Trump Admin Removes Apology for 1950s Mass Government Discrimination Against Gay Employees

In the 1950s and 60s, the U.S. State Department was one of many organizations that actively discriminated against employees and job applicants based on sexual orientation. The government refused to hire applicants they thought were gay, and people already working there often resigned due to discrimination. This trend was known as the “Lavender Scare,” the term being play on the Communist “Red Scare” based on the phrase “lavender lads,” used by Senator Everett Dirksen to refer to gay men in the early 50s. Earlier this month, before the Obama administration left office, then-Secretary of State John Kerry posted an apology for the Lavender Scare on the Department’s website. “These actions were wrong then,” Kerry said, “just as they would be wrong today.” As of Tuesday, that apology is now gone.

