Pence claims 'over half' of women's march were Trump supporters

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocratic Underground Latest Breaking News
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:29 PM
Vice President Mike Pence is getting in on the "alternative facts" fun. Pence or his team made the claim that "well over half" of the huge crowds out protesting Trump's inauguration during Saturday's Women's March in Washington were actually fans of the new president in a Facebook post, the latest example of top Trump administration representatives choosing to misstate basic facts. 

