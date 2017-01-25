As a feminist, should I support a woman's right to choose to be anti-feminist?

Feminism,” claimed Andrea Dworkin, “is a political practice of fighting male supremacy on behalf of women as a class, including all the women you don’t like, including all the women you don’t want to be around, including all the women who used to be your best friends whom you don’t want anything to do with any more.”

That’s all very well, but what I want to know is this: does feminism also have to include Ann Widdecombe?

Last Saturday, millions of women across the globe took to the streets to march against Donald Trump and the anti-feminist politics for which he stands. It’s a display of resistance that former MP Widdecombe dismissed as “pathetic”. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, she argued that women already had “absolute equality”, even claiming that things had gone “very unfairly the other way”