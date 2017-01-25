Trump, Desperately Trying to Change National Conversation, Threatens to 'Send in the Feds!' to Chicago

Literally since he raised his right hand and swore to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Donald Trump has been in violation of it, working toward delegitimizing it – and his presidency. Conflicts of interest and the Emoluments Clause aside, The Commander in Chief and leader of the supposed free world Tuesday night went of an ugly Twitter spree that included an attack on the journalists at CNN, a promise to "build the wall!" and a threat of imposing martial law on a great American city.

"If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on," Trump tweeted, echoing the stunning word he spoke during his inaugural address, "228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!"