You People Made Me Give Up My Peanut Farm Before I Got To Be President

The Onion
Thu Jan 26, 2017
For generations, U.S. presidents have gone to great lengths to avoid potential conflicts of interest. When I was elected, I followed suit by placing my small business in a blind trust to assure our citizens that I would always put the country’s interests ahead of my own. It’s a vital presidential tradition. That’s why I find it a bit curious that our new commander-in-chief has been allowed to ignore it. For Christ’s sake, you people made me get rid of my peanut farm before you let me be president.

