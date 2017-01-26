For generations, U.S. presidents have gone to great lengths to avoid potential conflicts of interest. When I was elected, I followed suit by placing my small business in a blind trust to assure our citizens that I would always put the country’s interests ahead of my own. It’s a vital presidential tradition. That’s why I find it a bit curious that our new commander-in-chief has been allowed to ignore it. For Christ’s sake, you people made me get rid of my peanut farm before you let me be president.
You People Made Me Give Up My Peanut Farm Before I Got To Be President
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017
