If you think things couldn't get any worse, here's a brand new wasp that can control minds

Scientists have discovered a new type of wasp, prevalent in the south east of the United States.

They have named this beast "Euderus set", Set being the Egyptian god of evil and chaos.

Luckily, they don't do this to people, just other wasps.

The following nightmare scenario occurs:

According to National Geographic the Set wasp lays its eggs inside a furrow in a tree created by gall wasps (Bassettia pallida).

The furrows are known as "crypts".

The eggs of the Set wasp hatch, and lava burrow into the body and brain of the Gall wasp (crypt-keeper).