According to a new poll by Public Policy Polling, supporters of President Donald Trump say he should be allowed to have a private email server.
"Forty-two percent of Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server to just 39 percent who think he shouldn't be allowed to," according to a write-up of the poll.
Poll: Trump voters OK with a private email server
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment