Bachmann: Gays, Muslims And Black Lives Matter 'All Seek Domination Over American Freedoms'

In an interview with WorldNetDaily news editor Garth Kant published last night, former GOP congresswoman Michele Bachmann and blogger Cheri Berens pushed the new right-wing conspiracy that last weekend’s massive Women’s March on Washington was part of a larger plot by radical Islamists to bring America down.

Berens claimed that the Muslim Brotherhood moved “to co-opt the media” and “organize and promote” the women’s march, adding that radical Islamists “want American women to have abortions” in order to help America’s Muslim population grow.