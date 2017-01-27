'What They're Saying is That I'm a Racist': Trump Tells Hannity Why He's Angry Over MLK Bust Flap

A night after ABC aired Donald Trump’s first broadcast interview since his inauguration, Trump’s first cable news interview as president was broadcast on Fox News, conducted by Sean Hannity.

During one point in the conversation, the flap around the Martin Luther King bust was brought up. As you may recall, TIME’s Zeke Miller erroneously reported that the bust had been removed from the Oval Office, only to find out shortly after it was still there. Miller apologized for the mistake and TIME backed him up.