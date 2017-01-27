Newsvine

This European president just said same-sex marriage will never happen

View Original Article: PinkNews
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:38 AM
Many countries have been adopting same-sex marriage laws in recent years – but one president has absolutely ruled it out.

President Andrzej Duda has struck down the idea his country will ever legalise marriage equality.

President Duda of Poland says that the country will “unequivocally” never have marriage equality.

He told broadcaster Republika: “I do not think that the political majority today would agree to any amendment to the Constitution in this area, water down this clause and open interpretation that marriage could also include other genders,” he said.

