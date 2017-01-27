Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1449 Seeds: 15389 Comments: 83270 Since: Oct 2008

President Donald Trump to publish weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump has ordered his new administration to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants.

The US President’s sweeping new executive order on immigration, which he signed on the fifth day of his presidency, includes a paragraph mandating the Secretary for Homeland Security to “make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens” in the US.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor