President Donald Trump to publish weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants

Donald Trump has ordered his new administration to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants.
The US President’s sweeping new executive order on immigration, which he signed on the fifth day of his presidency, includes a paragraph mandating the Secretary for Homeland Security to “make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens” in the US.
