Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1451 Seeds: 15394 Comments: 83310 Since: Oct 2008

White House Thinks Holocaust Was Sort Of A Bummer, It Guesses

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: Wonkette » top
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It’s been a stressful first week on the job for everyone at the White House, but even so, we don’t think that’s any reason to not take your work seriously, especially not when it comes to issuing a presidential statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s the kind of thing you want to run by a couple of readers before you send it out, just to make sure you didn’t have a typo or an infelicitous phrasing, or forget some minor detail. You know how touchy people can be about that sort of thing.

Apparently whoever wrote this official statement “by the President” didn’t ask anyone to give his draft a second read.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor