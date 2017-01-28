Newsvine

Women are sending Texas Gov. Greg Abbott used tampons, pads to protest extreme law

Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s staff has had to deal with a few unusual pieces of mail over the past few weeks. After having an extreme anti-abortion law overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer, sore loser Gov. Abbott couldn’t leave well enough alone. He ordered the state health department to change the rules governing how fetal tissue from abortions and miscarriages are discarded to require creation or burial. Before December 19, abortion providers were using sanitary landfills.

