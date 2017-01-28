Newsvine

Across the Western world, natives are trying to purify and reclaim 'their' lands

Seeded by Soph0571
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017
Here is a story to make many weep. Or maybe some will just turn away with practised indifference. Picture glorious Venice, the waterways, romantic bridges and exquisite old buildings. This week, a black man, only 22-years-old, Pateh Sabally from Gambia, jumped into the Grand Canal in a suicide bid.

Folk watched, but no none jumped in to save him. Most shockingly, some screamed racist abuse at the dying man. One Venetian cabbie was deeply affected: "This is despair. I do not know the story of this guy. They said he is African. Who knows what he has been through, how many seas and deserts he has crossed and he came to die in the most beautiful city in the world." The cabbie knows what it is to be human. Too many of his fellow citizens do not.

