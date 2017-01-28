Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1452 Seeds: 15401 Comments: 83339 Since: Oct 2008

The big white men of Brexit are a throwback to Britain's imperial past

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:30 AM
Discuss:

Fresh from Theresa May’s new “global Britain” – “a country that goes out into the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike” – Boris Johnson turned up last week in Kolkata. People seemed drawn to his size. His host, West Bengal’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, spoke of him as a “big man” in the British government. A Kolkata daily, the Telegraph, carried pictures of him playing cricket with the children of the Bournvita Cricket Academy and answering a question from students at Presidency University: “Boris big with bat & words” was the headline.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor